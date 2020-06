Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

HOME WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2017. NEW MASTER BATH WITH UPDATED HALL BATH AND REFINISHED KITCHEN CABINETS. HOME IS TILED THROUGH OUT AND CARPETED IN BEDROOMS. FENCED BACK YARD WITH LARGE CONCRETE OPEN PATIO FOR PATIO FURNITURE OR BARBECUE AREA FOR LOTS OF FUN. ALSO HAS A LARGE ATTACHED COVERED AREA WHICH COULD BE USED FOR PLAY AREA OR WORK SHOP?? NO PETS ALLOWED