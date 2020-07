Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6026 West Blank Dr Available 05/01/20 Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath! - Looking for a nice place to call home? This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting for you!. This home features an Inviting open floor plan, tile and laminate in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms, central heating and A/C plus laundry hook ups. Huge open yard and a Great Location, close to Schools, Interstate, and Navy base. Pets limited with approval and non refundable pet fee. Call today!



