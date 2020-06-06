6014 DU-CLAY RD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely townhome is move in ready. New paint & carpeting throughout. Kitchen has new counters & flooring. Home features newer lighting & plumbing fixtures, a wood-burning fireplace, a fully-fenced backyard (perfect size for a pet or garden), a nice open patio & a storage shed. The two bedrooms have their own baths (double master) with a 1/2 bath downstairs. Baths have been updated with new counters & fixtures. This is a rare opportunity to live in a low-maintenance townhome. Close to NAS Jax and easy highway access.MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT.