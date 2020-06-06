All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:59 AM

6014 DU-CLAY RD

6014 Duclay Road · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Duclay Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely townhome is move in ready. New paint & carpeting throughout. Kitchen has new counters & flooring. Home features newer lighting & plumbing fixtures, a wood-burning fireplace, a fully-fenced backyard (perfect size for a pet or garden), a nice open patio & a storage shed. The two bedrooms have their own baths (double master) with a 1/2 bath downstairs. Baths have been updated with new counters & fixtures. This is a rare opportunity to live in a low-maintenance townhome. Close to NAS Jax and easy highway access.MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 DU-CLAY RD have any available units?
6014 DU-CLAY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6014 DU-CLAY RD have?
Some of 6014 DU-CLAY RD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 DU-CLAY RD currently offering any rent specials?
6014 DU-CLAY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 DU-CLAY RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 DU-CLAY RD is pet friendly.
Does 6014 DU-CLAY RD offer parking?
No, 6014 DU-CLAY RD does not offer parking.
Does 6014 DU-CLAY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 DU-CLAY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 DU-CLAY RD have a pool?
No, 6014 DU-CLAY RD does not have a pool.
Does 6014 DU-CLAY RD have accessible units?
No, 6014 DU-CLAY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 DU-CLAY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 DU-CLAY RD does not have units with dishwashers.

