5929 Piper Glen Blvd

Amenities

Bent Creek Golf Community -Single Family 3/2 Home - This three bedroom, two bath home offers 1557 Sq. Ft. living space with an open living-dining room floor plan, family room with fireplace, large galley style kitchen with eat-in area, plus a large deck overlooking a fenced yard.



Bent Creek Community offers a community pool, clubhouse, bike paths, and play area. A must see with a great location that is very close to Cecil Field Airport, First Coast Highway. Plus tons of casual dining and shopping within minutes of the home!!



Play Golf Year Round!! Bent Creek has an 18 hole course with an average $30 to $47.00 per golfer; includes greens fees, tax and cart on the weekend!! (2/2020 Online Rates) Price subject to change at will. Weekly rates are less!!



Check out newest prices and times of to play at Bent Creeks Website: https://www.golfbentcreek.com/book-a-tee-time



Smoke and Pet free home! Give us a call to view the inside.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4039934)