Jacksonville, FL
5929 Piper Glen Blvd
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

5929 Piper Glen Blvd

5929 Piper Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5929 Piper Glen Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Bent Creek Golf Community -Single Family 3/2 Home - This three bedroom, two bath home offers 1557 Sq. Ft. living space with an open living-dining room floor plan, family room with fireplace, large galley style kitchen with eat-in area, plus a large deck overlooking a fenced yard.

Bent Creek Community offers a community pool, clubhouse, bike paths, and play area. A must see with a great location that is very close to Cecil Field Airport, First Coast Highway. Plus tons of casual dining and shopping within minutes of the home!!

Play Golf Year Round!! Bent Creek has an 18 hole course with an average $30 to $47.00 per golfer; includes greens fees, tax and cart on the weekend!! (2/2020 Online Rates) Price subject to change at will. Weekly rates are less!!

Check out newest prices and times of to play at Bent Creeks Website: https://www.golfbentcreek.com/book-a-tee-time

Smoke and Pet free home! Give us a call to view the inside.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4039934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 Piper Glen Blvd have any available units?
5929 Piper Glen Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5929 Piper Glen Blvd have?
Some of 5929 Piper Glen Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5929 Piper Glen Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5929 Piper Glen Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 Piper Glen Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5929 Piper Glen Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5929 Piper Glen Blvd offer parking?
No, 5929 Piper Glen Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5929 Piper Glen Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5929 Piper Glen Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 Piper Glen Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5929 Piper Glen Blvd has a pool.
Does 5929 Piper Glen Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5929 Piper Glen Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 Piper Glen Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5929 Piper Glen Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
