All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:33 AM

5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR

5883 Parkstone Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5883 Parkstone Crossing Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a single car attached garage in the Stonefield at Bartram Park community! This 3 bedroom home features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. The entire downstairs has laminate and tile flooring throughout. Nice open kitchen overlooking the living room. There is a half bathroom downstairs as well. As you head upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home comes with washer/dryer. The set is ''As-Is''. Owner will not repair or replace if it stops working. This unit has a patio and backs up to a fence.Please call today to schedule a showing.No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have any available units?
5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR currently offering any rent specials?
5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR pet-friendly?
No, 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offer parking?
Yes, 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offers parking.
Does 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have a pool?
No, 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have a pool.
Does 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have accessible units?
No, 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia