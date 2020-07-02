5883 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a single car attached garage in the Stonefield at Bartram Park community! This 3 bedroom home features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. The entire downstairs has laminate and tile flooring throughout. Nice open kitchen overlooking the living room. There is a half bathroom downstairs as well. As you head upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home comes with washer/dryer. The set is ''As-Is''. Owner will not repair or replace if it stops working. This unit has a patio and backs up to a fence.Please call today to schedule a showing.No pets please.