5862 Liska Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace carpet

•2 bedroom with 2½ bathroom townhome

•Ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms

•Corner stone wood-burning fireplace in great room

•Eat-in kitchen with bay window

•Breakfast bar

•Guest half bath is downstairs

•Each bedroom has its own bathroom & walk in closets

•Large closet in upstairs hallway

•Laundry/storage room

•Screened patio

•Fenced backyard



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

'Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.