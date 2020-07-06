5862 Liska Drive

Amenities
•2 bedroom with 2½ bathroom townhome
•Ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms
•Corner stone wood-burning fireplace in great room
•Eat-in kitchen with bay window
•Breakfast bar
•Guest half bath is downstairs
•Each bedroom has its own bathroom & walk in closets
•Large closet in upstairs hallway
•Laundry/storage room
•Screened patio
•Fenced backyard
NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
'Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.