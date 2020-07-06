All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

5862 Liska Drive

5862 Liska Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5862 Liska Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedroom with 2½ bathroom townhome
•Ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms
•Corner stone wood-burning fireplace in great room
•Eat-in kitchen with bay window
•Breakfast bar
•Guest half bath is downstairs
•Each bedroom has its own bathroom & walk in closets
•Large closet in upstairs hallway
•Laundry/storage room
•Screened patio
•Fenced backyard

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
'Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5862 Liska Drive have any available units?
5862 Liska Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5862 Liska Drive have?
Some of 5862 Liska Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5862 Liska Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5862 Liska Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5862 Liska Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5862 Liska Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5862 Liska Drive offer parking?
No, 5862 Liska Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5862 Liska Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5862 Liska Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5862 Liska Drive have a pool?
No, 5862 Liska Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5862 Liska Drive have accessible units?
No, 5862 Liska Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5862 Liska Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5862 Liska Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

