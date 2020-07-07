All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

5822 Jaguar Dr West

5822 Jaguar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5822 Jaguar Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JACKSONVILLE HEIGHTS - WESTSIDE! - This lovely and completely ceramic tiled flooring home throughout. Great living room with a fireplace and a den that overlooks the screen in porch and the fully fenced in private back lawn.
There is a carport and a side covered carport area for an extra vehicle.

Must schedule a showing! Call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107.

Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $95

PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.

(RLNE5180283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 Jaguar Dr West have any available units?
5822 Jaguar Dr West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Jaguar Dr West have?
Some of 5822 Jaguar Dr West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Jaguar Dr West currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Jaguar Dr West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Jaguar Dr West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5822 Jaguar Dr West is pet friendly.
Does 5822 Jaguar Dr West offer parking?
Yes, 5822 Jaguar Dr West offers parking.
Does 5822 Jaguar Dr West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5822 Jaguar Dr West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Jaguar Dr West have a pool?
No, 5822 Jaguar Dr West does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Jaguar Dr West have accessible units?
No, 5822 Jaguar Dr West does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Jaguar Dr West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5822 Jaguar Dr West does not have units with dishwashers.

