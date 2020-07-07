5822 Jaguar Dr West

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JACKSONVILLE HEIGHTS - WESTSIDE! - This lovely and completely ceramic tiled flooring home throughout. Great living room with a fireplace and a den that overlooks the screen in porch and the fully fenced in private back lawn.

There is a carport and a side covered carport area for an extra vehicle.



Must schedule a showing! Call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107.



Application Fee: $50 per person

Lease Admin Fee: $95



PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.

Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX

to complete the application.



(RLNE5180283)