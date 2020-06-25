All apartments in Jacksonville
5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR
5815 Parkstone Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5815 Parkstone Crossing Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have any available units?
5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR currently offering any rent specials?
5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR pet-friendly?
No, 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offer parking?
No, 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not offer parking.
Does 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have a pool?
No, 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have a pool.
Does 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have accessible units?
No, 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have units with air conditioning.
