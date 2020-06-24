5792 SANDSTONE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this two bedroom two in a half bath townhouse located in the gated community at Stonefield at Bartam Park. Located downstairs is a fully equipped kitchen, living room, dining space and a half bathroom. Located upstairs are the two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and the laundry area. A washer and dryer are included as courtesy items. This townhouse also has a screened patio overlooking the lake. This is a gated community with a pool, exercise room, and a walking trail. Located just minutes from I95, 295, the Avenues Mall, Baptist South Hospital, shopping and restaurants. This property is available for occupancy now. Non-aggressive pet breeds will be considered. Limit of two vehicles per unit.