Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5792 SANDSTONE WAY

5792 Sandstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

5792 Sandstone Way, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this two bedroom two in a half bath townhouse located in the gated community at Stonefield at Bartam Park. Located downstairs is a fully equipped kitchen, living room, dining space and a half bathroom. Located upstairs are the two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and the laundry area. A washer and dryer are included as courtesy items. This townhouse also has a screened patio overlooking the lake. This is a gated community with a pool, exercise room, and a walking trail. Located just minutes from I95, 295, the Avenues Mall, Baptist South Hospital, shopping and restaurants. This property is available for occupancy now. Non-aggressive pet breeds will be considered. Limit of two vehicles per unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5792 SANDSTONE WAY have any available units?
5792 SANDSTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5792 SANDSTONE WAY have?
Some of 5792 SANDSTONE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5792 SANDSTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5792 SANDSTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5792 SANDSTONE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5792 SANDSTONE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5792 SANDSTONE WAY offer parking?
No, 5792 SANDSTONE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5792 SANDSTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5792 SANDSTONE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5792 SANDSTONE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5792 SANDSTONE WAY has a pool.
Does 5792 SANDSTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5792 SANDSTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5792 SANDSTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5792 SANDSTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
