5766 DICKSON RD

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

* COMING SOON 4/3 - new pics coming soon * This great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home offers 1,428 sq ft of living space and an additional bonus room to utilize as a den! Original wood floors in the main living areas, along with tile in bathroom and kitchen for easy clean up. Plenty of windows allow tons of natural light shine through, giving the home an open/airy feel. Don't miss out on this property in a convenient location! No pets considered. Resident benefit package: $11/mo. Renter's insurance required.