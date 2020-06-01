All apartments in Jacksonville
5766 DICKSON RD
5766 DICKSON RD

5766 Dickson Road · No Longer Available
Location

5766 Dickson Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
* COMING SOON 4/3 - new pics coming soon * This great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home offers 1,428 sq ft of living space and an additional bonus room to utilize as a den! Original wood floors in the main living areas, along with tile in bathroom and kitchen for easy clean up. Plenty of windows allow tons of natural light shine through, giving the home an open/airy feel. Don't miss out on this property in a convenient location! No pets considered. Resident benefit package: $11/mo. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

