5763 TIMUQUANA RD
5763 TIMUQUANA RD

5763 Timuquana Road · No Longer Available
Location

5763 Timuquana Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 2 bedroom house with wood floors is looking for it's next residents. It is close to shopping and highways for transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5763 TIMUQUANA RD have any available units?
5763 TIMUQUANA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5763 TIMUQUANA RD have?
Some of 5763 TIMUQUANA RD's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5763 TIMUQUANA RD currently offering any rent specials?
5763 TIMUQUANA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5763 TIMUQUANA RD pet-friendly?
No, 5763 TIMUQUANA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5763 TIMUQUANA RD offer parking?
Yes, 5763 TIMUQUANA RD offers parking.
Does 5763 TIMUQUANA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5763 TIMUQUANA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5763 TIMUQUANA RD have a pool?
No, 5763 TIMUQUANA RD does not have a pool.
Does 5763 TIMUQUANA RD have accessible units?
No, 5763 TIMUQUANA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5763 TIMUQUANA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5763 TIMUQUANA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
