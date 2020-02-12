Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
5761 RICKER RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5761 RICKER RD
5761 Ricker Road
No Longer Available
Location
5761 Ricker Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/2 in Jacksonville Heights. Located near schools, shopping, dining, and situated between Cecil Field & NAS Jax.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5761 RICKER RD have any available units?
5761 RICKER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5761 RICKER RD currently offering any rent specials?
5761 RICKER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5761 RICKER RD pet-friendly?
No, 5761 RICKER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5761 RICKER RD offer parking?
No, 5761 RICKER RD does not offer parking.
Does 5761 RICKER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5761 RICKER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5761 RICKER RD have a pool?
No, 5761 RICKER RD does not have a pool.
Does 5761 RICKER RD have accessible units?
No, 5761 RICKER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5761 RICKER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5761 RICKER RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5761 RICKER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5761 RICKER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
