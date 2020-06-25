All apartments in Jacksonville
5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S

5746 Cedar Forest Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

5746 Cedar Forest Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally remodeled in 2011. Remodel included new kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom, new central heat & air system, new plumbing, new recessed lighting and new knockdown ceiling. Two large bedrooms. Large living room with wood laminate floor. Tile floor in kitchen, dining area and den area. Large screen porch. Yard with shade trees. Home is in move-in condition. Located one block from the Cedar Hills shopping Center. Home is situated in an established neighborhood with long term residents and a quiet neighborhood. Available April 20, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S have any available units?
5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S have?
Some of 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S currently offering any rent specials?
5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S pet-friendly?
No, 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S offer parking?
Yes, 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S offers parking.
Does 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S have a pool?
No, 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S does not have a pool.
Does 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S have accessible units?
No, 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
