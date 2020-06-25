5746 CEDAR FOREST DR S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally remodeled in 2011. Remodel included new kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom, new central heat & air system, new plumbing, new recessed lighting and new knockdown ceiling. Two large bedrooms. Large living room with wood laminate floor. Tile floor in kitchen, dining area and den area. Large screen porch. Yard with shade trees. Home is in move-in condition. Located one block from the Cedar Hills shopping Center. Home is situated in an established neighborhood with long term residents and a quiet neighborhood. Available April 20, 2019.