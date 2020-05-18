Rent Calculator
5737 Lexington Ave
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 1
5737 Lexington Ave
5737 Lexington Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5737 Lexington Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Section 8 Okay!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5737 Lexington Ave have any available units?
5737 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5737 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 5737 Lexington Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 5737 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5737 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5737 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5737 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5737 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
