Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:50 PM

5737 Lexington Ave

5737 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5737 Lexington Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Section 8 Okay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5737 Lexington Ave have any available units?
5737 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5737 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 5737 Lexington Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5737 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5737 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5737 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5737 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5737 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5737 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

