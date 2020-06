Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Dont miss this wonderful 3BR/2BA- 1 car Garage Home! Over 1800 sq. Ft. with a split bedroom floorplan, Spacious Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, built in book shelves in family room, shutters, high ceilings and very spacious floor plan. This home will be a hit for your customers. The home sits on a pond which is fenced in and the ducks come with the view. Home is close to Ringhaver Park, Shopping, food & More.Home is also listed for sale, MLS#1011410