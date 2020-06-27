All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

5670 Akra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5670 Akra Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
**Hurry In Special Won't Last Long** - ***1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent Now Through July 31st! ***

Monroe Manor is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville Florida. Within walking distance you have Merritt Park. You will love being close to some of Jacksonville's finest schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Just a few steps away from I-10, which means just a short drive to Atlanta beach, St. Johns River, Riverside Arts Market and many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Come see why everyone's calling us Home.

Apply online get approved in minutes. www.upsidepm.com

(RLNE3013513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5670 Akra Ave have any available units?
5670 Akra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5670 Akra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5670 Akra Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5670 Akra Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5670 Akra Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5670 Akra Ave offer parking?
No, 5670 Akra Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5670 Akra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5670 Akra Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5670 Akra Ave have a pool?
No, 5670 Akra Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5670 Akra Ave have accessible units?
No, 5670 Akra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5670 Akra Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5670 Akra Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5670 Akra Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5670 Akra Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
