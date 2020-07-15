5663 Greenland Rd 1908

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

3B/2.5 B Beatiful clean and bright town home for rent in Cottages of Greenland! - Beautiful clean 3B/2.5B end unit townhome with 1 car garage for rent in Cottages of Greenland community. All kitchen appliances included. Covered Patio, split bedrooms, walk in closets, Washer and dryer included. Community gym and pool. Close to public park directly across from complex.



Sorry no HUD.



Less than 2 miles to interstate 95, 295 Loop and US 1, Avenues mall and high rated schools. Great schools and close to free ways.



Strictly No pets per HOA!



$50/ adult application fee

$125 one time lease prep fee

One full months rent as security deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5795325)