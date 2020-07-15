All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5663 Greenland Rd 1908.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5663 Greenland Rd 1908
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

5663 Greenland Rd 1908

5663 Greenland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Greenland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5663 Greenland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
3B/2.5 B Beatiful clean and bright town home for rent in Cottages of Greenland! - Beautiful clean 3B/2.5B end unit townhome with 1 car garage for rent in Cottages of Greenland community. All kitchen appliances included. Covered Patio, split bedrooms, walk in closets, Washer and dryer included. Community gym and pool. Close to public park directly across from complex.

Sorry no HUD.

Less than 2 miles to interstate 95, 295 Loop and US 1, Avenues mall and high rated schools. Great schools and close to free ways.

Strictly No pets per HOA!

$50/ adult application fee
$125 one time lease prep fee
One full months rent as security deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 have any available units?
5663 Greenland Rd 1908 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 have?
Some of 5663 Greenland Rd 1908's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 currently offering any rent specials?
5663 Greenland Rd 1908 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 pet-friendly?
No, 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 offer parking?
Yes, 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 offers parking.
Does 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 have a pool?
Yes, 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 has a pool.
Does 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 have accessible units?
No, 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 does not have accessible units.
Does 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5663 Greenland Rd 1908 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia