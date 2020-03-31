All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5616 Shady Pine Street South
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

5616 Shady Pine Street South

5616 Shady Pine Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Shady Pine Street South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR 2BA Single Family, Single Level Brick Rental Home with a 2-Car Garage in Duclay Forest, NAS Jax-295-17 & OP Mall, Fire Place, Florida Room, Secluded Back Yard - Pond View - 3BR 2BA Single Family, Single Level Brick Rental Home. The home is 1,954 square feet, with a 2-Car Garage in Duclay Forest. Conveniently located to NAS Jax, I295 and Orange Park Mall. This large single level home features a Florida room, 2-car garage and a secluded back yard with a water feature view.

The common areas are all tile and wood flooring. This is open concept living. The kitchen has a plenitude of cabinets and counter space with casual dining. Added to this large home are two separate spaces for formal dining and cozy living area that can be used at your discretion for a formal living room, den, playroom or office!

The master bedroom is large with carpet flooring, lots of natural light and ceiling fan. The master ensuite includes double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. It also includes a large walk in closet.

The family room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace for those rare chilly nights and plenty of room for large furniture. The other two bedrooms are equal in size one with laminate wood flooring and the other with carpet. The second full bathroom is well upgraded.

Schools:
Timucuan Elementary School
J. E. B. Stuart Middle School
Westside High School

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are processed in the order they are received.

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 to see this property.

http://propertymanagementpros.com/locations/jacksonville-florida/

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5400787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Shady Pine Street South have any available units?
5616 Shady Pine Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Shady Pine Street South have?
Some of 5616 Shady Pine Street South's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Shady Pine Street South currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Shady Pine Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Shady Pine Street South pet-friendly?
No, 5616 Shady Pine Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5616 Shady Pine Street South offer parking?
Yes, 5616 Shady Pine Street South offers parking.
Does 5616 Shady Pine Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Shady Pine Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Shady Pine Street South have a pool?
No, 5616 Shady Pine Street South does not have a pool.
Does 5616 Shady Pine Street South have accessible units?
No, 5616 Shady Pine Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Shady Pine Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 Shady Pine Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
