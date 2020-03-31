5616 Shady Pine Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3BR 2BA Single Family, Single Level Brick Rental Home with a 2-Car Garage in Duclay Forest, NAS Jax-295-17 & OP Mall, Fire Place, Florida Room, Secluded Back Yard - Pond View - 3BR 2BA Single Family, Single Level Brick Rental Home. The home is 1,954 square feet, with a 2-Car Garage in Duclay Forest. Conveniently located to NAS Jax, I295 and Orange Park Mall. This large single level home features a Florida room, 2-car garage and a secluded back yard with a water feature view.



The common areas are all tile and wood flooring. This is open concept living. The kitchen has a plenitude of cabinets and counter space with casual dining. Added to this large home are two separate spaces for formal dining and cozy living area that can be used at your discretion for a formal living room, den, playroom or office!



The master bedroom is large with carpet flooring, lots of natural light and ceiling fan. The master ensuite includes double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. It also includes a large walk in closet.



The family room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace for those rare chilly nights and plenty of room for large furniture. The other two bedrooms are equal in size one with laminate wood flooring and the other with carpet. The second full bathroom is well upgraded.



Schools:

Timucuan Elementary School

J. E. B. Stuart Middle School

Westside High School



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



Applications can be completed online and are processed in the order they are received.



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 to see this property.



http://propertymanagementpros.com/locations/jacksonville-florida/



