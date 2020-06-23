5613 Marathon Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two story, 2/2 Townhouse with garage.Aprox 1400 sqft of living space. Master bedroom has two closets with a garden tub. Second bedroom has two walk-in closets with its own private bathroom. This room is perfect for two children to share. Large living has new carpet. Tile in the entryway and in kitchen. New Roof, New Central H&A System, and New Water Heater.House has been repiped in the pass. This Townhouse is located on the end which gives you access to the backyard.



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.