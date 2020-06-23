All apartments in Jacksonville
5613 Marathon Parkway
5613 Marathon Parkway

5613 Marathon Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5613 Marathon Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Two story, 2/2 Townhouse with garage.Aprox 1400 sqft of living space. Master bedroom has two closets with a garden tub. Second bedroom has two walk-in closets with its own private bathroom. This room is perfect for two children to share. Large living has new carpet. Tile in the entryway and in kitchen. New Roof, New Central H&A System, and New Water Heater.House has been repiped in the pass. This Townhouse is located on the end which gives you access to the backyard.

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Marathon Parkway have any available units?
5613 Marathon Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 Marathon Parkway have?
Some of 5613 Marathon Parkway's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Marathon Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Marathon Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Marathon Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5613 Marathon Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5613 Marathon Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5613 Marathon Parkway offers parking.
Does 5613 Marathon Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Marathon Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Marathon Parkway have a pool?
No, 5613 Marathon Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Marathon Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5613 Marathon Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Marathon Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 Marathon Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
