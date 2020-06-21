5609 Bryner Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated fireplace extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome

•All bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms

•Half bathroom downstairs

•Garden tub

•Stone fireplace

•French doors leading to fenced backyard

•Black & white kitchen with upgraded kitchen including cabinets, counters & flooring; black appliances; eat-in area and breakfast bar

•Carpet thru-out

•New tile

•Washer/dryer connections in hall on second floor

•Outside storage closet

•Fenced backyard



NOTE:

•Security deposit amount may vary.

••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.