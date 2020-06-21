5609 Bryner Drive

Amenities
•3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome
•All bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms
•Half bathroom downstairs
•Garden tub
•Stone fireplace
•French doors leading to fenced backyard
•Black & white kitchen with upgraded kitchen including cabinets, counters & flooring; black appliances; eat-in area and breakfast bar
•Carpet thru-out
•New tile
•Washer/dryer connections in hall on second floor
•Outside storage closet
•Fenced backyard
NOTE:
•Security deposit amount may vary.
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.