Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5609 Bryner Drive

5609 Bryner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5609 Bryner Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome
•All bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms
•Half bathroom downstairs
•Garden tub
•Stone fireplace
•French doors leading to fenced backyard
•Black & white kitchen with upgraded kitchen including cabinets, counters & flooring; black appliances; eat-in area and breakfast bar
•Carpet thru-out
•New tile
•Washer/dryer connections in hall on second floor
•Outside storage closet
•Fenced backyard

NOTE:
•Security deposit amount may vary.
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Bryner Drive have any available units?
5609 Bryner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Bryner Drive have?
Some of 5609 Bryner Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated.
Is 5609 Bryner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Bryner Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Bryner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 Bryner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5609 Bryner Drive offer parking?
No, 5609 Bryner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5609 Bryner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Bryner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Bryner Drive have a pool?
No, 5609 Bryner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Bryner Drive have accessible units?
No, 5609 Bryner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Bryner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Bryner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
