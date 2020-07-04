Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5607 CATOMA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5607 CATOMA ST
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:35 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5607 CATOMA ST
5607 Catoma Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5607 Catoma Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex: 2 bedroom 1 bath unit available now on a large lot . Tile in main living areas and wood floors in the bed rooms. Schedule your showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5607 CATOMA ST have any available units?
5607 CATOMA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5607 CATOMA ST have?
Some of 5607 CATOMA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5607 CATOMA ST currently offering any rent specials?
5607 CATOMA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 CATOMA ST pet-friendly?
No, 5607 CATOMA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5607 CATOMA ST offer parking?
Yes, 5607 CATOMA ST offers parking.
Does 5607 CATOMA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 CATOMA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 CATOMA ST have a pool?
No, 5607 CATOMA ST does not have a pool.
Does 5607 CATOMA ST have accessible units?
No, 5607 CATOMA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 CATOMA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5607 CATOMA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
