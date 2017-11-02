5593 Ortega Park Boulevard

Amenities

Ortega Park- Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Fenced Home Enjoy the comfort of nature close to the city. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a lot to offer, beginning with a beautiful and large entry and living area/dining room combination there is a spacious and the eat in kitchen is equipped with all the appliances, counter space and a large food pantry, needed for a family or entertaining. There are ceiling fans. The master bedroom has an extra large walk in closet and a shower/tub combination. The yard is fenced and offers great landscaping.Tenant Occupied. Will need to make appointments 24 hours in advance.