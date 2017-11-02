All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5593 Ortega Park Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5593 Ortega Park Boulevard

5593 Ortega Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5593 Ortega Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Amenities

walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Ortega Park- Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Fenced Home Enjoy the comfort of nature close to the city. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a lot to offer, beginning with a beautiful and large entry and living area/dining room combination there is a spacious and the eat in kitchen is equipped with all the appliances, counter space and a large food pantry, needed for a family or entertaining. There are ceiling fans. The master bedroom has an extra large walk in closet and a shower/tub combination. The yard is fenced and offers great landscaping.Tenant Occupied. Will need to make appointments 24 hours in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard have any available units?
5593 Ortega Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5593 Ortega Park Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5593 Ortega Park Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia