Jacksonville, FL
5563 Greatpine Lane South
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:51 PM

5563 Greatpine Lane South

5563 Great Pine Court · (904) 584-3885
Location

5563 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1459 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom
•All on one floor
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Large master suite features ceiling fan, walk in closet, and newly remodeled walk in shower
•Second bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan, and walk in closet
•Vaulted ceilings
•Large and bright kitchen offers all appliances
•Ceiling fan in living room
•Screened back patio
•One car garage
•Washer and dryer connections
•Landscaping and pest control included in rent

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
'Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,220, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,220, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5563 Greatpine Lane South have any available units?
5563 Greatpine Lane South has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5563 Greatpine Lane South have?
Some of 5563 Greatpine Lane South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5563 Greatpine Lane South currently offering any rent specials?
5563 Greatpine Lane South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5563 Greatpine Lane South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5563 Greatpine Lane South is pet friendly.
Does 5563 Greatpine Lane South offer parking?
Yes, 5563 Greatpine Lane South does offer parking.
Does 5563 Greatpine Lane South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5563 Greatpine Lane South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5563 Greatpine Lane South have a pool?
No, 5563 Greatpine Lane South does not have a pool.
Does 5563 Greatpine Lane South have accessible units?
No, 5563 Greatpine Lane South does not have accessible units.
Does 5563 Greatpine Lane South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5563 Greatpine Lane South does not have units with dishwashers.
