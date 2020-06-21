5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

WESTLAND STATION HOUSE FOR RENT, From 5 points continue on Park turns into Blanding Blvd. Left on Towensend(Post Office), left on Skaff turns into Ortega Park Blvd to house on right. 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining combo, Family rm, kitchen (R/R/DW/GD) breakfast bar, eat in kitchen, split bedrooms, master with Garden Tub, CHA, inside laundry washer/dryer Inside newly painted, all new LPV flooring-no carpet, fenced rear, back patio, 2 car garage w/remote, approx 1500 sq ft, NO PETS, non-smoking, $1375sec dep, 1 yr lease, [AVLB tp TP) available now