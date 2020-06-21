All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:35 AM

5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD

5550 Ortega Park Boulevard · (904) 545-1921
Location

5550 Ortega Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WESTLAND STATION HOUSE FOR RENT, From 5 points continue on Park turns into Blanding Blvd. Left on Towensend(Post Office), left on Skaff turns into Ortega Park Blvd to house on right. 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining combo, Family rm, kitchen (R/R/DW/GD) breakfast bar, eat in kitchen, split bedrooms, master with Garden Tub, CHA, inside laundry washer/dryer Inside newly painted, all new LPV flooring-no carpet, fenced rear, back patio, 2 car garage w/remote, approx 1500 sq ft, NO PETS, non-smoking, $1375sec dep, 1 yr lease, [AVLB tp TP) available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD have any available units?
5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD have?
Some of 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD does offer parking.
Does 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD have a pool?
No, 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 ORTEGA PARK BLVD has units with dishwashers.
