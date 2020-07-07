All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5547 Pinebay Cir N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5547 Pinebay Cir N
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:52 PM

5547 Pinebay Cir N

5547 Pinebay Circle North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5547 Pinebay Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c47e3570a3 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Living spaces feature wood-style flooring. Kitchen and bathrooms are tiled. Bedrooms are carpeted. Large back yard is fenced and perfect for pets. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood near the Navy Base and I-295. Blinds Carpet High Vaulted Ceilings Large Backyard Tile Flooring Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5547 Pinebay Cir N have any available units?
5547 Pinebay Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5547 Pinebay Cir N have?
Some of 5547 Pinebay Cir N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5547 Pinebay Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
5547 Pinebay Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5547 Pinebay Cir N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5547 Pinebay Cir N is pet friendly.
Does 5547 Pinebay Cir N offer parking?
No, 5547 Pinebay Cir N does not offer parking.
Does 5547 Pinebay Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5547 Pinebay Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5547 Pinebay Cir N have a pool?
No, 5547 Pinebay Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 5547 Pinebay Cir N have accessible units?
No, 5547 Pinebay Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 5547 Pinebay Cir N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5547 Pinebay Cir N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia