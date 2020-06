Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice End Unit Townhome with fenced backyard, screened porch. The roof is just a couple years old. High vaulted ceilings in the family room & tile flooring throughout the main floor. Convenient to NAS Jax and short commute to downtown Jacksonville. Townhome is available immediately, non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis..