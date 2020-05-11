All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5532 Greatpine Lane South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5532 Greatpine Lane South
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

5532 Greatpine Lane South

5532 Great Pine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5532 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bath located need NAS Jax and shopping - https://rently.com/properties/1202232?source=marketing

2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
Dining room & living room combo
Tiled entry foyer
Carpet in living areas and bedrooms
Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom
Kitchen has a breakfast bar & pantry closet
Master bedroom suite upstairs with large walk-in closet
Second bedroom & full bathroom downstairs
Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms
Backyard has new privacy fence
End unit
Lawn maintenance and pest control included in rent

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
??? Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE2733276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 Greatpine Lane South have any available units?
5532 Greatpine Lane South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 Greatpine Lane South have?
Some of 5532 Greatpine Lane South's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 Greatpine Lane South currently offering any rent specials?
5532 Greatpine Lane South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 Greatpine Lane South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5532 Greatpine Lane South is pet friendly.
Does 5532 Greatpine Lane South offer parking?
No, 5532 Greatpine Lane South does not offer parking.
Does 5532 Greatpine Lane South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 Greatpine Lane South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 Greatpine Lane South have a pool?
No, 5532 Greatpine Lane South does not have a pool.
Does 5532 Greatpine Lane South have accessible units?
No, 5532 Greatpine Lane South does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 Greatpine Lane South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5532 Greatpine Lane South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia