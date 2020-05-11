5532 Greatpine Lane South

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath located need NAS Jax and shopping - https://rently.com/properties/1202232?source=marketing



2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome

Dining room & living room combo

Tiled entry foyer

Carpet in living areas and bedrooms

Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom

Kitchen has a breakfast bar & pantry closet

Master bedroom suite upstairs with large walk-in closet

Second bedroom & full bathroom downstairs

Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms

Backyard has new privacy fence

End unit

Lawn maintenance and pest control included in rent



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

??? Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



