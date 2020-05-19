5505 RIVERTON RD

5505 Riverton Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277 University Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
* COMING SOON 3/16 * Charming home on corner lot in Fort Caroline now available for rent. Freshly painted interior. Living room features brick fireplace and wood plank floors. Split bedroom layout with additional room off kitchen that can be used as an office space. Indoor washer/dryer hookups. Fenced backyard with patio perfect for outdoor gatherings. Home is professionally managed and maintained by Innovative Property Solutions.Pets under 40lbs considered.Non-refundable Pet Fee: $250 per petPet Rent: $15/month per petRENTERS INSURANCE REQUIREDResident Benefit Package: $12/month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
