5505 RIVERTON RD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace range

* COMING SOON 3/16 * Charming home on corner lot in Fort Caroline now available for rent. Freshly painted interior. Living room features brick fireplace and wood plank floors. Split bedroom layout with additional room off kitchen that can be used as an office space. Indoor washer/dryer hookups. Fenced backyard with patio perfect for outdoor gatherings. Home is professionally managed and maintained by Innovative Property Solutions.Pets under 40lbs considered.Non-refundable Pet Fee: $250 per petPet Rent: $15/month per petRENTERS INSURANCE REQUIREDResident Benefit Package: $12/month