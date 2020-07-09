All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5503 Royce Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5503 Royce Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

5503 Royce Ave

5503 Royce Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5503 Royce Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/2 at 5503 Royce Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205 -
This home features a front porch, hardwood floors, garage, double atrium doors in master bedroom, separate dining room and a double driveway. There is a fenced back yard, a big master bedroom, and an outdoor shed. This home has all appliances, travertine counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d connections.

DIRECTIONS: S on Cassat, L on Plymouth, L on Lake Shore, R on Royce
Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5776703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Royce Ave have any available units?
5503 Royce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 Royce Ave have?
Some of 5503 Royce Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Royce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Royce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Royce Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5503 Royce Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5503 Royce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Royce Ave offers parking.
Does 5503 Royce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Royce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Royce Ave have a pool?
No, 5503 Royce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Royce Ave have accessible units?
No, 5503 Royce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Royce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 Royce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia