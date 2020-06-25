All apartments in Jacksonville
5459 FERN CREEK DR
5459 FERN CREEK DR

5459 Fern Creek Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

5459 Fern Creek Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Charter Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Looking for a spacious, private oasis in a charming community? Once you step in the front door you'll feel home with an open floor plan and water views. With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a flex room for an office/art studio/play room, vaulted ceilings, plenty of windows for natural light, and a huge master suite overlooking Fern Creek, this custom built home is the perfect sanctuary. Enjoy time with friends and family in your backyard paradise with 3 exterior decks, a spacious yard, and new landscaping throughout. Plenty of other outdoor activities exist nearby. Blue Cypress & Reddy Parks are located less than 5 minutes away offering plenty of trails, a golf course, fishing piers, and a boat ramp onto the St. Johns River. Less than 30 minutes to the beach, Mayport, and Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5459 FERN CREEK DR have any available units?
5459 FERN CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5459 FERN CREEK DR have?
Some of 5459 FERN CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5459 FERN CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
5459 FERN CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5459 FERN CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 5459 FERN CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5459 FERN CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 5459 FERN CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 5459 FERN CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5459 FERN CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5459 FERN CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 5459 FERN CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 5459 FERN CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 5459 FERN CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5459 FERN CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5459 FERN CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
