5459 FERN CREEK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Looking for a spacious, private oasis in a charming community? Once you step in the front door you'll feel home with an open floor plan and water views. With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a flex room for an office/art studio/play room, vaulted ceilings, plenty of windows for natural light, and a huge master suite overlooking Fern Creek, this custom built home is the perfect sanctuary. Enjoy time with friends and family in your backyard paradise with 3 exterior decks, a spacious yard, and new landscaping throughout. Plenty of other outdoor activities exist nearby. Blue Cypress & Reddy Parks are located less than 5 minutes away offering plenty of trails, a golf course, fishing piers, and a boat ramp onto the St. Johns River. Less than 30 minutes to the beach, Mayport, and Town Center.