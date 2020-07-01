All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:30 PM

5443 Keystone Drive North

5443 Keystone Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

5443 Keystone Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
This large 4 bed and 2 bathroom home will make the perfect place for you to call home. The large front and backyard are an excellent place to host friends and family for get togethers as well. The spacy living area will help you relax every time you come home.

Features:
Off-Street Parking
Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5443 Keystone Drive North have any available units?
5443 Keystone Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5443 Keystone Drive North have?
Some of 5443 Keystone Drive North's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5443 Keystone Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
5443 Keystone Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5443 Keystone Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5443 Keystone Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 5443 Keystone Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 5443 Keystone Drive North offers parking.
Does 5443 Keystone Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5443 Keystone Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5443 Keystone Drive North have a pool?
No, 5443 Keystone Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 5443 Keystone Drive North have accessible units?
No, 5443 Keystone Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 5443 Keystone Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5443 Keystone Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.

