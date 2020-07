Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with 616 square feet of living space. This home is cute, cute, cute! The kitchen has been updated and comes with stove and refirgerator. Completely fenced in yard for added security, inside laundry hook up. This is affordable living!!!