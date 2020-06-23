5363 Poppy Drive

Amenities
•3 bedroom 1 bathroom house
•Kitchen features tile floors, breakfast bar adjacent to eat in kitchen area and stainless appliances
•Hard wood floors through main living areas and carpeted bedrooms
•Newly remodeled bathroom with walk in shower
•Ceiling fans throughout
•Covered car port
•Large fenced backyard
•Wood deck off back
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $980, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $980, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.