All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5363 Poppy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5363 Poppy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5363 Poppy Drive

5363 Poppy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5363 Poppy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•3 bedroom 1 bathroom house
•Kitchen features tile floors, breakfast bar adjacent to eat in kitchen area and stainless appliances
•Hard wood floors through main living areas and carpeted bedrooms
•Newly remodeled bathroom with walk in shower
•Ceiling fans throughout
•Covered car port
•Large fenced backyard
•Wood deck off back

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $980, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $980, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5363 Poppy Drive have any available units?
5363 Poppy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5363 Poppy Drive have?
Some of 5363 Poppy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5363 Poppy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5363 Poppy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5363 Poppy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5363 Poppy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5363 Poppy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5363 Poppy Drive does offer parking.
Does 5363 Poppy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5363 Poppy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5363 Poppy Drive have a pool?
No, 5363 Poppy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5363 Poppy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5363 Poppy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5363 Poppy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5363 Poppy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia