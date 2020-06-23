5363 Poppy Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•3 bedroom 1 bathroom house

•Kitchen features tile floors, breakfast bar adjacent to eat in kitchen area and stainless appliances

•Hard wood floors through main living areas and carpeted bedrooms

•Newly remodeled bathroom with walk in shower

•Ceiling fans throughout

•Covered car port

•Large fenced backyard

•Wood deck off back



Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $980, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $980, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.