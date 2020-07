Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home for rent! Come see this wonderful 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Contains a loft for extra space, separate living room, dining Room, large Florida Room and the kitchen has granite counter tops and screen patio. Within 15 minutes of the beach, the Saint Johns towncenter, restaurants and entertainment.