Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

5344 Palmer Ave.

5344 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5344 Palmer Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bed with Large Yard - This updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is on a large fenced lot. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the Regency mall and minutes away from Downtown.

Features:
- Central HVAC
- Hardwood flooring
- Fenced Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5188219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5344 Palmer Ave. have any available units?
5344 Palmer Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5344 Palmer Ave. have?
Some of 5344 Palmer Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5344 Palmer Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5344 Palmer Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 Palmer Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5344 Palmer Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5344 Palmer Ave. offer parking?
No, 5344 Palmer Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5344 Palmer Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 Palmer Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 Palmer Ave. have a pool?
No, 5344 Palmer Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5344 Palmer Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5344 Palmer Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 Palmer Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5344 Palmer Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

