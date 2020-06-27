5330 Woodcrest Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly air conditioning carpet

4/2 on Westside - R$1195 D$2000



This home features all ceramic tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms, double driveway, eat in kitchen, living room, giant den, big master bedroom, fenced back yard, and an over-sized large screened in back porch. This home has all appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



DIRECTIONS:N on Cassat, L on Woodcrest



This home will be vacant 9/30/19.



(RLNE5044603)