5330 Woodcrest Rd
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

5330 Woodcrest Rd

5330 Woodcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

5330 Woodcrest Road, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/2 on Westside - R$1195 D$2000

This home features all ceramic tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms, double driveway, eat in kitchen, living room, giant den, big master bedroom, fenced back yard, and an over-sized large screened in back porch. This home has all appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

DIRECTIONS:N on Cassat, L on Woodcrest

This home will be vacant 9/30/19.

(RLNE5044603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 Woodcrest Rd have any available units?
5330 Woodcrest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5330 Woodcrest Rd have?
Some of 5330 Woodcrest Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 Woodcrest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5330 Woodcrest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 Woodcrest Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5330 Woodcrest Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5330 Woodcrest Rd offer parking?
No, 5330 Woodcrest Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5330 Woodcrest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5330 Woodcrest Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 Woodcrest Rd have a pool?
No, 5330 Woodcrest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5330 Woodcrest Rd have accessible units?
No, 5330 Woodcrest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 Woodcrest Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5330 Woodcrest Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
