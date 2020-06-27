5325 WINROSE FALLS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Great 5/4 Pool home with custom upgrades! This beautiful home features formal living and dining areas, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range and granite countertops overlooking cozy family room with stacked stone fireplace. Owners Suite has walk in closets, bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, dual sinks and separate shower stall. Three guest bedrooms downstairs with two guest baths. Bonus room upstairs can be used as a bedroom with two closets and a bathroom. Enjoy the serenity of a quiet nature preserve lot while entertaining outdoors in your screened pool area with hot tub and flagstone upgrades. Home offers the benefits of a neighborhood but provides you with privacy with the landscaping. Central to NAS Jax and NS Mayport. Minutes to incredible shopping and restaurants!