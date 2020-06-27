All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:21 PM

5325 WINROSE FALLS DR

5325 Winrose Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5325 Winrose Falls Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Great 5/4 Pool home with custom upgrades! This beautiful home features formal living and dining areas, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range and granite countertops overlooking cozy family room with stacked stone fireplace. Owners Suite has walk in closets, bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, dual sinks and separate shower stall. Three guest bedrooms downstairs with two guest baths. Bonus room upstairs can be used as a bedroom with two closets and a bathroom. Enjoy the serenity of a quiet nature preserve lot while entertaining outdoors in your screened pool area with hot tub and flagstone upgrades. Home offers the benefits of a neighborhood but provides you with privacy with the landscaping. Central to NAS Jax and NS Mayport. Minutes to incredible shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR have any available units?
5325 WINROSE FALLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR have?
Some of 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
5325 WINROSE FALLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR offer parking?
No, 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR does not offer parking.
Does 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR have a pool?
Yes, 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR has a pool.
Does 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR have accessible units?
No, 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 WINROSE FALLS DR has units with dishwashers.
