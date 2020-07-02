5250 Fremont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lakeshore 2/1 Bungalow with fenced backyard! - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! ONLY $500 DEPOSIT!! This property won't last long with fresh paint, new blinds, and carpet throughout! Living room is spacious with ample natural lighting. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and is adjacent to large laundry room. Both bedroom are good sized and have ceiling fans! Washer & dryer hookups only. Central heating and AC!



$850 rent + $10 admin fee=$860.00 per month



Call or text Frank NOW 904-415-4027

Frank Lemaster

Cell 904-415-4027

Realtor

frank@centerbeamrealestate.com



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville,FL 32204

www.centerbeamrealestate.com

904-701-3276



No Pets Allowed



