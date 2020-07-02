All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

5250 Fremont Street

5250 Fremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

5250 Fremont Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lakeshore 2/1 Bungalow with fenced backyard! - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! ONLY $500 DEPOSIT!! This property won't last long with fresh paint, new blinds, and carpet throughout! Living room is spacious with ample natural lighting. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and is adjacent to large laundry room. Both bedroom are good sized and have ceiling fans! Washer & dryer hookups only. Central heating and AC!

$850 rent + $10 admin fee=$860.00 per month

Sorry, no pets!

Call or text Frank NOW 904-415-4027
Frank Lemaster
Cell 904-415-4027
Realtor
frank@centerbeamrealestate.com

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville,FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4507567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

