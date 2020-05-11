5243 River Forest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4/2 Available at 5243 River Forest Drive -

This 4/2 home sits on a nice corner lot, has a double parking pad, a 1 car garage and a fenced back yard, There is also separate living room and dining room, a very large master bedroom, big master bath with step up garden tub and vaulted ceilings. This home has all appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.



SORRY NO PETS



DIRECTIONS: E on Arlington Expressway, N on University Blvd, L on River Forest



(RLNE5685893)