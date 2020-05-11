All apartments in Jacksonville
5243 River Forest Dr
5243 River Forest Dr

5243 River Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5243 River Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Monterey

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/2 Available at 5243 River Forest Drive -
This 4/2 home sits on a nice corner lot, has a double parking pad, a 1 car garage and a fenced back yard, There is also separate living room and dining room, a very large master bedroom, big master bath with step up garden tub and vaulted ceilings. This home has all appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.

SORRY NO PETS

DIRECTIONS: E on Arlington Expressway, N on University Blvd, L on River Forest

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5243 River Forest Dr have any available units?
5243 River Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5243 River Forest Dr have?
Some of 5243 River Forest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5243 River Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5243 River Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5243 River Forest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5243 River Forest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5243 River Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5243 River Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 5243 River Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5243 River Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5243 River Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 5243 River Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5243 River Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 5243 River Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5243 River Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5243 River Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

