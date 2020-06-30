All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

5242 Shirley Avenue

5242 Shirley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5242 Shirley Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this delightfully updated 6 bedroom home in the Lake Shore neighborhood of Jacksonville. Conveniently located near San Juan Ave. this home will grant you easy access to anywhere you need to go in town when you are not relaxing in the large family area or backyard.

Features:
6 large bedrooms
Updated Kitchen
Fenced In Back Yard

Property Tours:
This home features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5242 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
5242 Shirley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5242 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5242 Shirley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5242 Shirley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5242 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
No, 5242 Shirley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5242 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5242 Shirley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
No, 5242 Shirley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5242 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5242 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5242 Shirley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5242 Shirley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5242 Shirley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

