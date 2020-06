Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Move right into this single family home with a in ground POOL in the great community of Sweetwater in Mandarin. House is located right before a cul-de-sac and has a large and private backyard. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Downstairs offers a breakfast room and a separate dining room, an office with french doors, and a large family room. The beautiful kitchen was recently updated and has granite counter tops. and a kitchen island.