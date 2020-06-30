All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5227 Westchase Ct
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

5227 Westchase Ct

5227 Westchase Court · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

5227 Westchase Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af5ae7f022 ----
Welcome home to this 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Super cozy, with tile flooring throughout. Appliances, updated kitchen, & fresh paint throughout. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Westchase Ct have any available units?
5227 Westchase Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5227 Westchase Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Westchase Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Westchase Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5227 Westchase Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5227 Westchase Ct offer parking?
No, 5227 Westchase Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5227 Westchase Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5227 Westchase Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Westchase Ct have a pool?
No, 5227 Westchase Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5227 Westchase Ct have accessible units?
No, 5227 Westchase Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Westchase Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5227 Westchase Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5227 Westchase Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5227 Westchase Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

