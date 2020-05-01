5226 Kingsbury Street

Amenities

- Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home available for immediate move in! Property features carpet in living room, hardwood floors in the kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms, gorgeous fireplace, sky lights in living room, fenced in back yard complete with your own orange tree, large front porch, HUGE yard, attached garage/storage and an eat-in kitchen! Come take a look before it's too late!



Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month's rent, one and a half month's rent, or two month's rent.

