All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5226 Kingsbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5226 Kingsbury Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

5226 Kingsbury Street

5226 Kingsbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5226 Kingsbury Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home available for immediate move in! Property features carpet in living room, hardwood floors in the kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms, gorgeous fireplace, sky lights in living room, fenced in back yard complete with your own orange tree, large front porch, HUGE yard, attached garage/storage and an eat-in kitchen! Come take a look before it's too late!

Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month's rent, one and a half month's rent, or two month's rent.
Rooms and Interior: Vaulted ceiling, Hardwood floors, Carpet floors, Fireplace, Kitchen and Bath, Eat-in kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove / oven, Utilities and Extras
Central heat, Central air conditioning, Parking available, Lease Terms, One year lease, No smoking building

(RLNE5729729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 Kingsbury Street have any available units?
5226 Kingsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 Kingsbury Street have?
Some of 5226 Kingsbury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 Kingsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Kingsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Kingsbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5226 Kingsbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 5226 Kingsbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 5226 Kingsbury Street offers parking.
Does 5226 Kingsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 Kingsbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Kingsbury Street have a pool?
No, 5226 Kingsbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 5226 Kingsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 5226 Kingsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Kingsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5226 Kingsbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia