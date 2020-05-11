All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5216 Julington Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5216 Julington Creek Road
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

5216 Julington Creek Road

5216 Julington Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5216 Julington Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Del Rio

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,669 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4677557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Julington Creek Road have any available units?
5216 Julington Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5216 Julington Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Julington Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Julington Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5216 Julington Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 5216 Julington Creek Road offer parking?
No, 5216 Julington Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 5216 Julington Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 Julington Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Julington Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 5216 Julington Creek Road has a pool.
Does 5216 Julington Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 5216 Julington Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Julington Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5216 Julington Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5216 Julington Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5216 Julington Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia