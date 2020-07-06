All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5174 Acre Estates Dr

5174 Acre Estates Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5174 Acre Estates Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b79ec00ac ----
Nice three bedroom home with engineered wood floors throughout. Kitchen has adjoining dining room and is open to the living room. Two car garage. Covered patio. Fenced back yard. W/D hookups. Pets Okay

Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $75

PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5174 Acre Estates Dr have any available units?
5174 Acre Estates Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5174 Acre Estates Dr have?
Some of 5174 Acre Estates Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5174 Acre Estates Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5174 Acre Estates Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5174 Acre Estates Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5174 Acre Estates Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5174 Acre Estates Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5174 Acre Estates Dr offers parking.
Does 5174 Acre Estates Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5174 Acre Estates Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5174 Acre Estates Dr have a pool?
No, 5174 Acre Estates Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5174 Acre Estates Dr have accessible units?
No, 5174 Acre Estates Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5174 Acre Estates Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5174 Acre Estates Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

