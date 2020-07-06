5174 Acre Estates Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b79ec00ac ---- Nice three bedroom home with engineered wood floors throughout. Kitchen has adjoining dining room and is open to the living room. Two car garage. Covered patio. Fenced back yard. W/D hookups. Pets Okay
Application Fee: $50 per person Lease Admin Fee: $75
PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20. Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX to complete the application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
