5174 Acre Estates Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b79ec00ac ----

Nice three bedroom home with engineered wood floors throughout. Kitchen has adjoining dining room and is open to the living room. Two car garage. Covered patio. Fenced back yard. W/D hookups. Pets Okay



Application Fee: $50 per person

Lease Admin Fee: $75



PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.

Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX

to complete the application.