All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 517 TUXEDO CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
517 TUXEDO CT
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM
517 TUXEDO CT
517 Tuxedo Court
·
No Longer Available
517 Tuxedo Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, EAT-IN STYLE KITCHEN IN A CUL DE SAC. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, MINUTES FROM ATLANTIC AND JAX BEACHES.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 517 TUXEDO CT have any available units?
517 TUXEDO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 517 TUXEDO CT have?
Some of 517 TUXEDO CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 517 TUXEDO CT currently offering any rent specials?
517 TUXEDO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 TUXEDO CT pet-friendly?
No, 517 TUXEDO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 517 TUXEDO CT offer parking?
No, 517 TUXEDO CT does not offer parking.
Does 517 TUXEDO CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 TUXEDO CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 TUXEDO CT have a pool?
No, 517 TUXEDO CT does not have a pool.
Does 517 TUXEDO CT have accessible units?
No, 517 TUXEDO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 517 TUXEDO CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 TUXEDO CT has units with dishwashers.
