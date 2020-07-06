All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

5154 Broken Arrow Dr

5154 Broken Arrow Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

5154 Broken Arrow Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b94ad0b03d ----
Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay as little as $402 for your security deposit. This beautiful 3/2 home sits on a corner lot. Enjoy the large open living area. Enjoy the large stone fireplace in the living room from the nearby dining area. There is a large utility room with lots of space for storage and a 1 car garage. The fenced in backyard has a storage shed and plenty of space for the kids to run.

Attached 1 Car Garage
Blinds
Carpet
Granite Countertops
Large Backyard
Plenty Of Storage
Shed For Storage
Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 Broken Arrow Dr have any available units?
5154 Broken Arrow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5154 Broken Arrow Dr have?
Some of 5154 Broken Arrow Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 Broken Arrow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5154 Broken Arrow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 Broken Arrow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5154 Broken Arrow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5154 Broken Arrow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5154 Broken Arrow Dr offers parking.
Does 5154 Broken Arrow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5154 Broken Arrow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 Broken Arrow Dr have a pool?
No, 5154 Broken Arrow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5154 Broken Arrow Dr have accessible units?
No, 5154 Broken Arrow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 Broken Arrow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5154 Broken Arrow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

