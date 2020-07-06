5154 Broken Arrow Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b94ad0b03d ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay as little as $402 for your security deposit. This beautiful 3/2 home sits on a corner lot. Enjoy the large open living area. Enjoy the large stone fireplace in the living room from the nearby dining area. There is a large utility room with lots of space for storage and a 1 car garage. The fenced in backyard has a storage shed and plenty of space for the kids to run.
Attached 1 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Granite Countertops Large Backyard Plenty Of Storage Shed For Storage Wood Flooring
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
