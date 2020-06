Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute as a Button - Open House August 8, 2019 @ 4pm. - This adorable condo is a 2/2 located in Timber Run. Featuring a split floor plan, with carpet & ceramic tile flooring, oven/stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer. This home is on the second floor and has a semi-private patio. Close to shopping and bus lines. Easy access to NAS Jax, FSCJ Kent Campus & the Cecil Commerce Center.



(RLNE5067009)