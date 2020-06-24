All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5147 Westchase Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5147 Westchase Court
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:54 PM

5147 Westchase Court

5147 Westchase Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5147 Westchase Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit. Tile throughout with living room and kitchen dining combo.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5147 Westchase Court have any available units?
5147 Westchase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5147 Westchase Court currently offering any rent specials?
5147 Westchase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5147 Westchase Court pet-friendly?
No, 5147 Westchase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5147 Westchase Court offer parking?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not offer parking.
Does 5147 Westchase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5147 Westchase Court have a pool?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not have a pool.
Does 5147 Westchase Court have accessible units?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5147 Westchase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5147 Westchase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia