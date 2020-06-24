Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5147 Westchase Court
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:54 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5147 Westchase Court
5147 Westchase Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5147 Westchase Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit. Tile throughout with living room and kitchen dining combo.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5147 Westchase Court have any available units?
5147 Westchase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5147 Westchase Court currently offering any rent specials?
5147 Westchase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5147 Westchase Court pet-friendly?
No, 5147 Westchase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5147 Westchase Court offer parking?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not offer parking.
Does 5147 Westchase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5147 Westchase Court have a pool?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not have a pool.
Does 5147 Westchase Court have accessible units?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5147 Westchase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5147 Westchase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5147 Westchase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
