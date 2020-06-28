5145 Birkenhead Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5195590ac ---- This lovely 3 bedroom home in Lake shore includes fantastic interior features such as solid wood flooring in main living areas, tiled wet areas, newly-carpeted bedrooms, crown molding, open living/dining/kitchen areas, spacious bedrooms, good storage, washer/dryer & MORE. Exterior features include a 2-car carport, fully fenced in yard (front & back), and great curb appeal. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable deposit. Apply online today! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.